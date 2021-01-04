SYDNEY Police find up to 700 weddings guests breaching Covid rules and restrictions at a wedding in Sydney’s Fairfield on Saturday night (January 2).

NSW Police Minister David Elliott said there were about 600 to 700 people at the Imperial Paradiso reception venue in Fairfield when officers attended the wedding at about 9.30 pm.

“I’m actually quite disgusted that anybody would put their community at risk that way,” Elliott told reporters on Monday, January 4.

“I cannot believe that any sound person in this state in 2021 doesn’t understand what their obligations are.

“This wasn’t a dozen people turning up to Christmas lunch unannounced.

“This was twice the amount of people that were allowed to attend this venue.”

The venue operator was advised a number of guests would be required to leave, which he complied with.

He was fined $5000 (€3,130) the next day.

The party was double the amount allowed at the venue on Saturday, which under COVID restrictions meant the number of guests at a wedding was limited to 300 people, however, due to restriction changes, on Sunday, that number was tightened to allow only 100 people to attend weddings.

