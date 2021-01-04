Stay away from flouters “they are our worst enemy right now” warns Covid nurse

Stay away from flouters “they are our worst enemy right now” a Covid nurse has warned as she reveals the harsh reality of hospital wards.

Inés Lobeira, a nurse from Pontevedra dedicated to the daily treatment of coronavirus patients, has revealed on her Facebook account the shocking details of her shifts: “I just woke up from what I would like to be a nightmare,” she said on January 2.

The nurse revealed she and other health workers go through multiple emotions throughout the day.

Some of these emotions she said are positive, like her relationship with the patients: “Taking care of four patients from Bueu and have someone, even if they are very ill, tell you… I know you by your eyes”, she wrote.

Others, on the other hand, are more heartbreaking: “Lifting a poor naked and disoriented man from the ground,” said the nurse.

One of her most heartbreaking moments was when a man admitted to ICU with “runaway pneumonia” was told his wife had died from Covid.

“Don’t let me suffer,” he pleaded.

Sending a strong message to the public, she concluded: “Stay away from those who don’t wear a mask and ignore (Covid) recommendations. They are our worst enemy right now, more than the coronavirus itself.”

