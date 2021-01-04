Spending On Torrevieja Parks Exceeds €3Million Per Year

SPENDING on parks in the Costa Blanca South’s Torrevieja exceeds €3million per year

The Torrevieja City Council has confirmed that it spent an additional €150,000 on maintenance contracts and urban projects outside of the Actúa-STV contract, which already costs €3million per year to look after the city’s wide array of parks and gardens.

With €3,066,000 entered into the 2021 budget for maintenance, this area constitutes the third highest spend after urban transport (€4million) and waste collection (€21million)

The budget has already been allocated to a number of municipal projects, such as renovating the flowerbeds on Calle Orihuela-CV-90, disinfecting city-wide playgrounds and repairing the lettering on roundabouts.

Despite the injection of funds, the council still receives numerous complaints about the poor condition of green areas in residential areas; therefore, €1million has been allocated to the renovation of these parks and gardens.

