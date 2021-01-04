SIX planes had to be diverted from Madeira Airport due to heavy and persistent rain, which was said to have been accompanied by thunder and lightning.

-- Advertisement --



Part of Madeira Island is under red alert this Monday (January 4) due to bad weather conditions in the Santa Cruz area, namely rain and lack of visibility, said the airport source, who revealed the planes were diverted from Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport in Madeira.

A TAP flight from Oporto headed for the island of Porto Santo; two easyJet aircraft went to Lisbon (from London-Gatwick and Bristol); one from Transavia, from Paris, went to Oporto; another from TAP, from Lisbon, went back to the Portuguese capital and one from Sata, from Ponta Delgada, went back to the Azores, revealed an airport source to Lusa.

Despite the bad weather, most of the fire brigades of the island of Madeira have not been called to attend to any emergency situations, except for the volunteers of Câmara de Lobos, who had to intervene in some floods, the signalling of a landslide, by controlling the overflow of a stream in Quinta Grande.

“But there is no personal damage recorded,” said a source from the fire service.

The Regional Civil Protection Service and the Captaincy of Porto Funchal also issued weather warnings stating the bad conditions due to wind and rain in the region mean that the population should be on alert.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Six Planes Diverted From Madeira Airport Due To Heavy Rain”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.