Sir Paul McCartney And Sir Ringo Starr Pay Tribute To Gerry Marsden

The two remaining Beatles, Sir Paul McCartney, and Sir Ringo Starr paid tribute to their fellow Merseyside legend, Gerry Marsden, who died yesterday (Sunday), aged 78, after being diagnosed with a blood infection in his heart, describing him as their “biggest rival” of those early days in pop music.

Gerry and The Beatles shared the same Brian Epstein management in Liverpool in the 1960s, and recorded in the same studios with the legendary Sir George Martin, with Gerry And The Pacemakers becoming the first band to ever notch of three No1 hits with their first three single-releases, ‘How Do You Do It?’, ‘I Like It’, and the adopted Liverpool FC anthem, ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.

Sir Paul posted a photo on Instagram of The Beatles taken on the 1963 UK tour with Gerry And The Pacemakers, along with Americal legend, Roy Orbison, with Macca, aged 78, writing, “Gerry was a mate from our early days in Liverpool. He and his group were our biggest rivals on the local scene. His unforgettable performances of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ and ‘Ferry Cross the Mersey’ remain in many people’s hearts as reminders of a joyful time in British music. My sympathies go to his wife Pauline and family. See ya, Gerry. I’ll always remember you with a smile. – Paul”.

Sir Ringo, aged 80, also posted on Instagram, “God bless Gerry Marsden, peace and love to all his family”, accompanied by a photo of their two bands jumping off a wall together.

