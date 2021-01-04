Scotland Likely To Enter National Lockdown as Nicola Sturgeon Recalls Parliament.

Scotland looks likely on Monday to enter another effective national lockdown, and will probably last until the spring. Scottish government leader Nicola Sturgeon had said earlier on Sunday, Jan. 3, her cabinet would meet today to discuss possible further steps to limit the spread of the virus, and ordered Scotland’s parliament to be recalled.

It is highly expected that the reopening of schools will be pushed back now beyond the Jan. 18 deadline. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday tougher lockdown restrictions were probably on the way as COVID-19 cases keep rising. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has repeatedly demanded Britain goes into full national lockdown, he said the virus is “clearly out of control” and national restrictions have to be “the first step”. Johnson sets policy for England, with rules in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales set by their devolved authorities.

COVID-19 cases in Britain are at record levels and the increase in numbers is fuelled by a new and more transmissible variant of the virus. Britain recorded 54,990 new cases of the virus on Sunday and has registered more than 75,000 deaths from the pandemic.

