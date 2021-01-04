Ryanair Demands Reduction In Airport Landing Fees

RYANAIR demands a reduction in airport landing fees as airlines are under ‘ferocious pressure’

Chief Executive of Ryanair, Michael O’ Leary, has defended his demands that airport lower their landing charges by insisting that all airlines are under “ferocious pressure” to recover their numbers following the coronavirus pandemic and the travel restrictions which ensued. Wizz Air and EasyJet have also reportedly looked for discounted fees, and the Ryanair boss said that they would simply be forced to use the cheaper airports.

“Aircraft numbers are going to move significantly to wherever we can get the best deals,” he said.

However, Olivier Jankovec of ACI Europe has warned that the airports themselves are under tremendous pressure, typically receiving their revenue from a combination of landing fees and onsite shop, restaurant and parking sales.

“When you hear from airlines like EasyJet, Ryanair or Wizz Air, it is very clear they want to use the crisis as an opportunity to lower their costs … We are basically at the moment in an airports beauty contest,” Jankovec said.

“You can’t expect airport charges to go down for ever – that race to the bottom is not sustainable,” he added. ________________________________________________________________________

