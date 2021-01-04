RESPIRATORY complaints in children fall by more than 70 per cent due to coronavirus restrictions

Medics have attributed the use of face masks, social distancing measures and frequent hand washing practices to the dramatic reduction in respiratory complaints normally seen in Spain at this time of year, particularly in children. In Alicante province, 952 emergencies relating to respiratory problems in children were reported this year, compared with 4,073 in 2019, according to data provided by the Ministry of Health. This represents a decrease of 77 per cent.

“Where we are noticing it most is in admissions for bronchitis”, said José Pastor, head of Paediatrics at the General Hospital of Elche.

“The greater care that is being taken in schools and nursery schools is very noticeable. Also, parents are much more cautious and prefer not to take their children to school if they have the slightest symptom of respiratory disease, “added Pastor.

