Prototype Pregnancy Test is a ‘Game Changer’

A prototype pregnancy test has been called a “Game Changer” for partially blind and blind women.

All the traditional tests give the result by either lines appearing or a digital display. But for women with sight loss this means a lack of privacy as help is needed to read the test. The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) set a challenge for designers to come up with a new, inclusive test.

Danielle Cleary explained to Sky News the issues that she has faced each time she has taken a test and said, “It’s very intrusive, it’s very embarrassing to have to present someone with something you’ve just peed on and ask ‘can you read this for me?’

“And whether you’re trying or you’re not trying to have a baby, you then just know that person is thinking ‘oh, she’s doing that’ – and I don’t want everyone to know everything about me and my life. I don’t think you realise until your autonomy is taken away, what a luxury it is.”

The RNIB launched the Design For Everyone campaign and Josh Wasserman, designer has invented a prototype that has been called a “game changer”.

