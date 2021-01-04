Protest in Nottingham Town Centre Despite Being in Tier 4

A PROTEST in Nottingham town centre sees crowds gather despite Nottingham and Nottinghamshire being in Tier 4.

The pandemic has seen Nottingham join other cities in Tier 4, but despite the restrictions that mean people should only meet one person in an outdoor space, the crowds gathered and marched in the city centre.

Nottinghamshire Police had the unenviable job of breaking up the crowds that amassed at 3 pm on Sunday. Steve Cooper, Assistant Chief Constable said, “We had an increased police presence this afternoon as we looked to maintain security and offer reassurance, as well as engaging with those present at the protest including organisers.

“The police were on hand to make sure the wider public were kept safe and secure and preserve any evidence of any breaches before dispersing the crowd.

“As a consequence we have made three arrests and issued 12 fixed penalty notices so far, with the likelihood this will rise.”

