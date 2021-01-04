Premier League Given Green Light to Carry on Despite UK Lockdown.

Premier League football has been given the green light to carry on despite the Government introducing tougher new coronavirus rules. The Football Association and EFL have also received assurances about elite sport ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup saying they will also be exempt from the new restrictions announced on Monday, Dec. 4.

It comes as a huge relief for English football in the wake of Prime Minister Boris Johnson bringing in a new raft of crackdowns. Premier League football restarted during the original lockdown last June and the Government are satisfied that the protocols mean it is safe for players. Football is also seen as important for the national mood amid the pandemic and it can carry on in the Premier League, EFL and FA Cup.

This week’s sporting fixtures in England are set to go ahead as planned. In football, the Carabao Cup semi-finals are being played on Tuesday and Wednesday, while the FA Cup third round – which has 32 fixtures spanning four days – starts on Friday.

There are also several Women’s Super League, English Football League and National League games set to take place, as well as English Premiership and Premier 15s rugby union matches, plus the Masters snooker event in Milton Keynes.

