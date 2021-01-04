Police Arrest British MP Margaret Ferrier For ‘Serious Breach’ of Covid Rules.

A British MP has been arrested and charged by police after she travelled hundreds of miles across the UK despite testing positive for coronavirus. Margaret Ferrier was suspended by the Scottish National Party after her journey came to light, but has so far ignored calls to resign as an MP. The MP had travelled between Glasgow and London twice while suffering from symptoms of coronavirus.

-- Advertisement --



The MP admitted making two cross-border trips when she should have been self-isolating, prompting Police Scotland to carry out inquiries into the alleged breach of coronavirus rules by the disgraced MP.

Ms Ferrier had the SNP whip removed after it emerged she made a trip from Glasgow to the House of Commons while waiting for results of a Covid-19 test, as well as a return journey after being informed she had the virus. However, despite Nicola Sturgeon leading cross-party calls for her to resign, she refused to give up her £82,000-a-year job and she now sits at Westminster as an independent MP.

Ms Ferrier later described her actions as “a blip” and blamed the virus for “acting out of character”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that officers today arrested and charged a 60-year-old woman in connection with alleged culpable and reckless conduct. “This follows a thorough investigation by Police Scotland into an alleged breach of coronavirus regulations between 26 and 29 September 2020. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal and we are unable to comment further.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police Arrest British MP Margaret Ferrier For ‘Serious Breach’ of Covid Rules”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.