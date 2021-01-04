Oxford Covid Vaccine Becomes Available Across UK Today.

The much-anticipated rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine begins today. The vaccine will start to become administered across the UK from this morning, Jan, 4. NHS staff and care home residents are amongst those who will be the first in line to get the jab.

The UK government has already ordered 100 million doses of the vaccine, which can be stored at normal fridge temperature. The rollout has been described as a “pivotal moment” in the UK’s fight against coronavirus by the Health Secretary.

Just over half a million doses of the newly approved vaccine will be available from Monday, with vulnerable groups already identified as the priority for immunisation. Jabs will be delivered at some 730 vaccination sites already established across the UK, with others opening this week to take the total to more than 1,000, according to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

