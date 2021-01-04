One Million a day Cigarette Haul

A Factory in Andalucia that was capable of making one million cigarettes a day has been dismantled.

The illegal factory has been dismantled in a special operation by the national police, and 12 people have been arrested.

50,000 packs of cigarettes, machinery and top of the range vehicles have been seized from a luxury villa in Seville.

National police dismantled the operation which was dedicated to smuggling and running tobacco factories that were capable of producing 1 million cigarettes in a 24 hour period.

Some of the people discovered were exploited, it seems, crammed into small rooms without windows in the towns of Marchena, Ecija, and Lucena.

The people who were arrested were of Spanish, Belarusian and Ukrainian nationality.

The haul of equipment is worth 1.5 million euros, an investigation and debrief is underway after National police Tax agency agents, and Customs officials all took part.

