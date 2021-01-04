ONE Dead And Three Injured In Texas Church Shooting with one man in police custody



One person has been killed and another three injured after a gunman opened fire in the Starrville Methodist Church in Smith County, Texas, on Saturday, January 2, with one of the injured being the gunman, who is now in police custody, reported The New York Times.

-- Advertisement --



Sheriff Larry Smith, in his press conference, revealed the gunman had been hiding out in the church from the police, after another shooting incident the previous night, and when the pastor discovered the shooter hiding in the church, he drew his weapon to try to pacify him, but, the gunman overpowered him, took his weapon and shot and killed him, shooting two more bystanders, before making his escape in the pastor’s car, with the police giving chase, at speeds up to 120mph, eventually trapping him close to the Louisiana border.

The gunman is in custody and a murder investigation is underway, with Greg Abbott, the Texas Governor saying, “Our hearts are with the victims and the families of those killed or injured in this terrible tragedy”.

________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “One Dead And Three Injured In Texas Church Shooting”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.