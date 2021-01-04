THE number of migrant boats entering Alicante illegally is up 38 per cent in 2020

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, new data released by the Red Cross has revealed that the number of migrant boats arriving in Alicante has increased by 38 per cent compared to 2019. In all, nearly 2,200 people died this year trying to illegally enter Spain, accoutring to a report by a migration NGO.

-- Advertisement --



Since the beginning of the year, more than 900 people have arrived in the province of Alicante, 77 children and 21 of whom were women. The majority of migrants trying to enter Alicante are Algerian or Moroccan, with six Syrian nationals rescued in 2020 also.

July 25 saw the most undocumented migrants arriving in Alicante in one day, with 70 people landing in six boats throughout the region. ________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Number Of Migrants Entering Alicante Up 38 Per Cent In 2020”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.