NINE municipalities in Spain’s Murcia return to Phase 1 and bars must close early on January 5 and 6

The Regional Government of Murcia is Spain’s Costa Blanca South announced on Monday, January 4 that nine municipalities would return to phase 1, beginning at midnight on January 5. San Pedro del Pinatar, Villanueva del Rio Segura, Los Alcazares, Abanilla, Santomera, La Union, Las Torres de Cotillas, Jumilla and Fortuna will all be subject to border closures, and residents will only be allowed to cross municipalities for essential reasons.

In addition, the Covid-19 Monitoring Committee has announced that all bars, restaurants, and cafes must close at 6pm on January 5 and 6. This is to avoid crowds gathering late in the evening on the festival of The Three Kings as the region has seen a worrying rise in coronavirus infections over the Christmas period.

Mayor of Murcia, Visitacion Martinez, has asked people to respect the regulations as the current priority is ensure public safety and has stressed that it is everyone’s responsibility to improve the situation.

These restrictions will be reviewed on Monday, January 11.

