Latest figures show that Marbella has almost 150,000 residents

THE Spanish National Institute of Statistics (INE) has released the latest figures of population in the Country which has now reached 47,450,795 and Andalucia with almost 8.5 million residents in Spain’s largest Province.

Adding to the numbers are those of Marbella which once again has increased its recorded population from 143,386 in 2019 to 147,633 in 2020 also this falls well behind Malaga City with 578,460 residents.

It is believed that the latest increase is thanks to the number of British passport holders signing onto the Padron in order to allow them to apply for Residency.

