Nerja approves its first protocol for the prevention of harassment at work
CREDIT: Ayuntamiento de Nerja

Nerja Council has unanimously approved its first protocol for the prevention of harassment at work.

“THIS protocol aims to prevent all types of harassment in the workplace, whether psychological, moral, sexual, based on sex or discriminatory, creating an environment that respects the dignity of municipal workers, and promoting egalitarian relationships through the establishment of preventive measures,” said Councillor for Human Resources, Ángela Díaz.

“The Commission Attention to Workplace Harassment is also created, which will perform arbitration functions in the specific procedures and give a channel to the complaints or claims can be made,” she added.

Díaz thanked everybody for their “important contribution and involvement” in the preparation of the document, and the union representatives who have participated at all stages and approved the new protocol.


