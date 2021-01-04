ACCORDING to reports in the Moroccan press, the United States is negotiating the transfer of the Rota US naval base in Cadiz, to the Sahara.

-- Advertisement --



The Moroccan press suggests that the base would be moved to Tan Tan in souther Morocco, however, there is no official source for the news.

There is currently no infrastructure for a naval base in the area and building one could take years.

This is not the first time there have been rumours about the transfer of Rota base to Morocco, but the move seems improbable as strategically it makes little sense.

Four Arleigh Burke-class destroyers with Aegis BMD (Ballistic Missile Defence) systems are based in Rota, essential for the US missile defence strategy for Europe and the Middle East, with plans to increase the number.

Despite the fact that moving from Rota would make no sense and seems highly unlikely, the news has been picked up and reported in the Spanish press.

This comes following Trump’s recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara.

His son-in-law Jared Kushner, meanwhile, promotes incentives to encourage Arab countries to reinforce ties with the USA and normalise relations with Israel.

Only time will tell if the information published in the Moroccan press was factual.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Moroccan press suggests Rota naval base move”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.