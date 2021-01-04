More Concerning figures for Spain

New figures just released after the Christmas period show an alarming rise in infection rates in Spain.

Infection rates soared with a weekly increase over the Christmas period of nearly 25 per cent.

However, the cumulative rate has fallen to 272 after Public health Spain said there were 30.579 new positives since New Year’s Eve.

It’s being called the “Christmas” Effect and coupled with the arrival of the new strain from the Uk it is not surprising there are more worrying figures as the infection rate carries a 25 per cent increase in one week.

This, its claimed, may mean that Spain could experience a third wave of the pandemic.

The increase in cases was not reflected in the accumulative figures due to the delay in notification of numbers over the holiday period. It may be reflected at the end of week figures published soon.

It was always understood that Christmas would be a worrying time for a rise in positive cases due to the nature of movement across regions and some lessening of restrictions. It hoped the effect is not as severe as predicted.

