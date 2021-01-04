Mijas will host the final start of this year’s Vuelta a Andalucia

AN agreement has been entered into between Deporinter, the organising company of the Vuelta a Andalucia and Mijas Council for the town to host the start of the last stage of the ‘Ruta del Sol’.

This agreement was made possible thanks to the involvement of the Malaga Provincial Government and Mijas was chosen due to an exceptionally exciting time trial held in the municipality last year.

This fifth and last stage of the race which attracts professional cyclists from around the world covers a total of 151 kilometres starting in the Laguna de Mijas with stages in the Pueblo and Port before moving up to Coin where there will be a long dash to the end at Zahara de la Sierra.

This is the 67th Vuelta a Andalucia and will run from February 17 to 21, subject to any changes required due to the National State of Alarm.

