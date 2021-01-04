Mexico Officials Set To Offer Julian Assange Political Asylum

MEXICO officials are set to offer Julian Assange political asylum hours after Judge Vanessa Baraitser’s decision NOT to extradite Julian Assange to the US.

The ruling from London’s Old Bailey courthouse on Monday, January 4, meant that the founder of WikiLeaks would not have to face espionage charges in the States and now Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said his government would act to seek the release of Julian Assange offering him asylum in Mexico.

The US is charging Assange, a 49-year-old Australian-born man, with 18 counts related to WikiLeaks’ dissemination of vast confidential military records and US diplomatic cables, an action that prosecutors say had put lives in danger.

Consulted on the matter, in his morning press conference, the head of the Executive announced that he would ask Marcelo Ebrard, head of the Foreign Affairs Secretariat, to take the necessary steps to request the United Kingdom government to release Assange.

In addition, López Obrador said that Mexico is offering political asylum to the founder of WikiLeaks, seeking his protection but also that he should not intervene in any country’s political affairs.

“We would be in a position to offer that asylum,” said the Tabasco native, who extended his congratulations to the UK justice system.

