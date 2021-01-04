Man stabs ex-girlfriend’s uncle and aunt

GUARDIA CIVIL have arrested a man in Roquetas de Mar for stabbing his ex-girlfriend’s uncle and aunt in their home, killing the man and seriously injuring the woman.

The events took place in the afternoon on Sunday, January 3, in Parador de las Hortichuelas, Roquetas de Mar, Almeria.

The detainee has a criminal record for gender violence, but it is not yet known why he went to his ex-girlfriend’s elderly uncle and aunt’s house and attacked them with a knife.

The woman has been taken to the Intensive Care Unit of the Hospital del Poniente.

A search was launched immediately after the attack and the man was located in a nearby bar, the Guardia Civil report.

