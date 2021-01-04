Man found shot dead in car in Almeria

GUARDIA CIVIL are investigating the death of a man found shot dead in a car in Roquetas de Mar, Almeria.

His body was found in a vehicle by a person who was walking on the crossroads of Venta de Vitorino and Gamberra, in Aguadulce, on Sunday, January 3. They alerted the emergency services who have revealed that the body was slumped over the steering wheel with at least one gunshot wound. Residents in the area have also claimed to have heard a shot.

It seems that the victim was linked to drug trafficking and it is suspected that his death was a settling of scores.

An investigation has been launched by the Guardia Civil to identify and locate the killer or killers, and the court in Roquetas de Mar has imposed secrecy upon the case. Arrests are expected within the next few hours.

The area where the victim was found is not far from the A7 motorway and is surrounded by greenhouses.

