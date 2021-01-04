Madrid’s Carlos Sainz wins Stage 1 of the Dakar rally after making a fantastic comeback.

In the prologue Sainz had suffered issues with a puncture, so started stage 1 behind rivals. This did not stop the Spaniard who fought hard to win the second stage, and finish ahead of teammate Stephane Peterhansel.

-- Advertisement --



Son, Carlos Sainz Jr who drives for Ferrari in Formula 1, was so proud of his dad that he took to social media and said, “A year later the Matador starts the Dakar as he finished it. Winning! What a crack. Congratulations!”

Unfortunately for stage 2, Sainz dropped to 3rd position.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Madrid’s Carlos Sainz wins Stage 1 of the Dakar”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.