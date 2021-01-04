Madrid expects rebound in Covid cases in coming weeks

Madrid expects to see a rebound in Covid cases in the coming weeks.

THE Deputy Minister of Public Health, Antonio Zapatero, has acknowledged that he expects “a rebound in cases” in the Community of Madrid in the coming weeks, which is not yet visible due to the closure of Primary Care during the Christmas holidays. ”

We still have a hard time so I continue to call for responsibility,” he has urged in an interview with Espejo Público.

In addition, he indicated that the effect of social gatherings that took place over the December bank holiday and in the first phase of Christmas festivities is already “being felt”.

Meanwhile, Madrid’s Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, has attributed the delay in the vaccination campaign in the community to the fact that the residences requested it.

According to the health official, the delay in administering doses is not due to a lack of personnel, but rather to the fact that the residences “asked us to delay this vaccination for a week since a large part of the residents were with their families and also due to personal holidays.”

