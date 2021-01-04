Killer Whales Spotted Off British Coast

KILLER whales spotted hunting off British coast

In extraordinary footage, Haydn Thomason, 27, captured a pod of killer whales swimming just off the rocks in Lerwick in Shetland on January 2. The orcas can be seen chasing a seal, who miraculously escapes onto the ricks, then menacingly circling the area.

Haydn said: “That is the first time I’ve been metres away from them, especially when they are hunting.

“I’ve seen them a few times this summer, but I’ve never been lucky enough to watch them hunt.

“They frequently visit Shetland and seem to be coming here a lot more often now.

“I was so lucky to get the footage I did and see the pod in full hunt mode, it’s something you’d rarely see – let alone capture on camera.”

The amazing video can be viewed on the Shetland Orca Sightings Facebook page.

