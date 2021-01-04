JODIE WHITTAKER Quits As Doctor Who after three years



Jodie Whittaker has reportedly quit as Doctor Who, according to The Mirror, after three years in the BBC sci-fi drama playing the Tardis-travelling Time Lord, telling bosses that she won’t return after the upcoming 13th series which hits TV screens in Autumn 2021.

-- Advertisement --



Jodie made history in one of the BBC’s longest-running TV shows, which started back in 1963 when in July 2017 she became the first female to play the iconic Doctor, in his 14th ‘re-generation’.

It was announced only yesterday (Saturday), that comedian John Bishop would be joining the series, replacing Bradley Walsh, who said goodbye to Doctor Who on Friday night during the New Year’s Day special.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in January 2020, Jodie said about her role, ‘I absolutely adore the role. At some point, these shoes are going to be handed on, but it’s not yet. I’m clinging on tight!”, but it is expected, from recent history of the show, that the Dictor will re-generate’ every three or four years, although one actor, Tom Baker, was the fourth Doctor, and stayed in the role for seven seasons, from 1974 to 1980.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Jodie Whittaker Quits As Doctor Who”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.