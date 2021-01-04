Italian Mafioso arrested in Barcelona

A MEMBER of the Italian mafia who had been on the run for a year has been arrested by National Police in Barcelona.

There was a European arrest warrant against the man, who belonged to the Sacra Corona Unita mafia organisation, and he is facing 20 years in prison for cocaine trafficking.

He had been missing since February 2020 and living under a false identity in Barcelona.

The arrest was coordinated with the Italian police who had advised that the gang he belonged to operated mainly in the south of Italy, especially in the Puglia region.

The criminal court in Lecce, which issued the warrant, considers him to be the main person in charge of organisation, logistics and distribution of cocaine in the area between 2017 and 2020.

At the time of his arrest, the National Police found that he was carrying Italian ID with the name of another person but with his photo. He will appear before a court in Barcelona to arrange his extradition to Italy.

