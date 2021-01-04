ISRAELI Prosecutors Spell Out Allegations Against Netanyahu with his trial due to begin again in February

Israeli prosecutors released details on Sunday, January 3, with detailed information in the ongoing corruption case against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where he faces three charges of fraud, breach of trust, and accepting bribes, including accusations that he had been trading favours with the powerful Israeli telecom company Bezeq, in exchange for favourable exposure on their Walla news site.

Netanyahu’s lawyers had asked to see proof of the claims of the Bezeq accusations, so, the prosecution team produced a document listing 315 separate incidents, one-by-one, some showing Netahyahu’s requests to Walla’s then major shareholder, Shaul Elovitch, with indications that the prime minister had personally been involved in at least 150 of those requests.

The requests are claimed to be asking Walla to give extra exposure and feature positive articles about Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, and to show flattering photos of his wife, while deliberately lowering the profile, and giving negative coverage of his competition, changing news headlines, or even totally removing articles promoting them.

Shaul Elovitch has been quoted as saying he felt obliged to comply with the prime minister’s requests in fear of lucrative contracts being cancelled for Bezeq.

it is alleged one time in 2015 that Netanyahu actually demanded Walla to halt a live broadcast it was transmitting of his opposition party in the elections campaign.

The trial is scheduled to begin again in February, but Netanyahu is denying all the charges against him, calling it a ‘witchhunt’ by the media and police.

