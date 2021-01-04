IRAN’S Revolutionary Guard Seizes A South Korean Tanker At Sea forcing it to change course and head for Iranian waters



Reports coming out of the Middle East say that Iran’s Revolutionary Guards navy has seized a tanker loaded with chemicals, the Hankuk Chemi, belonging to South Korea, off the coast of Oman, for allegedly “polluting the Gulf with chemicals”.

-- Advertisement --



The South Korean foreign ministry has demanded the immediate release of the vessel, and reported that their South Korean forces based in the Strait Of Hormuz have been dispatched to the area, with a report on the website of The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), stating that Iranian vessels had intercepted a merchant ship, and forced it to change its course and sail into Iranian waters.

Another Britsh security company, Ambrey, has reported tracking the vessel, owned by M Shipping Co, it had apparently departed the Petroleum Chemical Quay in Jubail in Saudi Arabia, en route to Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, and say it was now located inside Iranian waters, on course for Bandar Abbas, in Iran.

Dryad Global, a maritime security firm operating in the area, said on its website that the tanker had “likely been detained by Iranian forces” in the Strait of Hormuz, while Tasnim, the Iranian news agency, reported the ship as being crewed by South Korean, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Myanmar nationals, but crew numbers are known at this stage.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Seizes A South Korean Tanker At Sea”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.