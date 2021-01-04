INDIA lifts UK travel ban and replaces with mandatory coronavirus testing

India has announced that it will remove restrictions banning flights to and from the UK after a call from the EU for countries to ease their ban on UK travel. India only announced days ago that the full ban would be extended until January 7 amid a surge of cases in the United Kingdom.

However, India’s Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted on New Year’s Day that flights would be allowed to resume from India to the UK on January 6, and from the UK to India on January 8. Initially, only 30 flights a day will operate, but this too will be reviewed at the end of the month.

In order to be granted entry into India, all passengers must present a negative Covid PCR test, as well as a completed self-declaration form, 72 hours prior to travel.

Norway announced that passengers from the UK will be allowed to re-enter the country from 4pm on January 2 but will have to present themselves for a Covid test, which can be taken upon landing or up to 24 hours later.

