Hundreds Of Primary School Heads Defy PM And Keep Their Gates SHUT.

Hundreds of England’s schools were closed today as headteachers revolted against Boris Johnson’s plea to stay open- leaving millions of parents to begin homeschooling their children for at least a fortnight after only being given a few hours’ notice.

-- Advertisement --



Headteachers were ordered to stay open but instead decided to shut their gates anyway this morning. This is despite the Prime Minister’s insistence that ‘schools are safe’. Britain’s teaching unions had called for classroom teaching to be ‘paused’ until all of its member’s teachers have been vaccinated. Thousands of parents turned up with their children, apparently unaware the school would be shut. This caused anger and frustration and even financial loss as parents then had to hurry and find childcare while they went to work.

Experts are saying that the decision to close schools will consign children to ‘sub-standard’ online learning which can set them back for years. Ofsted Chief, Amanda Spielman, warned schools not to ‘furlough’ children by shutting down again.

Local Councils had urged the government to allow primary schools to remain closed in many areas, while at the same time teaching unions are calling for all schools to switch to remote learning for a brief period.

Council leaders in Wolverhampton, Norfolk, Slough, Manchester, County Durham, Lancashire, Birmingham and Gateshead said they would support the decision of headteachers who do not think it is safe for the school to open.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Hundreds Of Primary School Heads Defy PM And Keep Their Gates SHUT”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.