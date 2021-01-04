gym owner now tests positive

Gym owner Nick Whitcombe who was fined for not closing his gym, has now tested positive for COVID.

After being fined £ 1000 for not sticking to the lockdown rules, gym owner Nick Whitcombe has now tested positive himself for coronavirus.

He tested positive on December 29, 2020, and suffered its believed only mild symptoms.

There was an amount of online abuse aimed at him after it was revealed he would not close his gym, but the fitness instructor has claimed he is not a COVID denier.

His gym Body Tech Fitness on the Wirral in Merseyside was in breach of the rules last October when Tier 3 (three) rules were implemented by Liverpool city council.

