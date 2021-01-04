Guardia Civil complain they have to share vests despite risk of contagion

THE Guardia Civil have reported that they are forced to share the bullet-proof vests they wear despite the coronavirus pandemic and the risk of contagion.

The Guardia Civil Union has also complained that hundreds of the vests became obsolete and expired at the end of 2020 and that things are not looking good for the necessary vests to be in place any time soon as the force has not planned ahead.

The union reports that the Head of the Guardia Civil has sent an order to all units to hand in the vests which were individually assigned to officers in order to reassign them to other units, meaning that they have to share them when going on patrol.

They have demanded that the Interior Ministry purchase the necessary vests immediately to avoid putting officers’ lives at risk.

The order especially affects the units who patrol the streets wearing the vests.

Before coronavirus, they shared them, but to prevent infections, individual vests were assigned. However, with the number of available vests falling, the officers will have to share them again, greatly raising the risk of contagion of the officers, their relatives and the rest of society.

