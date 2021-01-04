Grease Branded Misogynistic, Homophobic And Lacking Diversity

OSCAR winning musical Grease, one of the most popular and successful of all time, has been branded ‘rapey’, misogynistic, homophobic and lacking diversity by a young English audience.

The highly popular musical ‘Grease’ has been branded an embarrassment by the young English audience and, after being broadcast on one of the BBC’s channels, many have questioned the film on social networks. A cultural controversy (dubbed ‘cancel culture’) that has been repeated with other films that have made film history.

Since 1978, ‘Grease’ has marked generations, but today it has been branded as sexist and homophobic by young English viewers and they are asking that it not be broadcast again.

It is one of the biggest box-office hits in history, and it was a sensation when it premiered at the end of the 1970s. But now, it may not look the same. Something similar happened with the film ‘Gone with the Wind’, which won 10 Oscars, but was branded racist by the ‘Black lives matter’ movement and removed from a digital platform.

These two films are just two examples of many others that are unlikely to be released today, with another, 1990s film ‘Pretty Woman’, also being rejected by a younger audience.

