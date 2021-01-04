Galicia plans to administer 12,000 vaccines a week.



THE Ministry of Health has confirmed plans to administer 12,200 vaccines each week following the arrival today (Monday, January 4) of a new batch of 18,500 doses.

The objective of the autonomous community’s vaccination campaign, being carried out among users of residences and workers at these centres, is to vaccinate “every day.”

Specifically, it is expected that 12,200 vaccines will be administered each week to try to vaccinate the 2.7 million population as rapidly as possible.

After a few days with lower figures, Galicia once again detected more than 400 new Covid cases in 24 hours and registered a new upturn in hospitalised patients and active cases.

All areas, except Santiago and Vigo, have registered increases in active and positive daily cases and the positivity rate has grows to 10.8 per cent.

According to data published by the Ministry of Health, Galicia has recorded 422 new infections in 24 hours, which is up 153 on the previous day.

And the pressure of conventional hospitalisation also increased, with 388 admitted patients, 20 more than the day before, although the number of patients in the ICU has dropped to 54 ( down 3).

