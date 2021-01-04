Five Young Teens Arrested After 13-year-old Boy Dies

FIVE young teens have been arrested after 13-year-old boy dies in Emmer Green in Reading.

Emergency services were called to Bugs Bottom fields in the area of St Barnabas Road, Gravel Hill on Sunday shortly before 4 pm. A boy of only thirteen years-old was found wounded at the scene after having been stabbed. Tragically he died of his injuries while still at the scene of the incident.

Police have confirmed that five arrests have been made, all off young teens only thirteen and fourteen years old. The four boys and one girl have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, and are being held in custody.

Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown, Senior Investigating Officer said, “This remains a very active investigation and a large scene-watch remains in place.

“We have arrested five young people in connection with this tragic incident, but I would urge anybody who has any information surrounding what happened yesterday to please make contact with Thames Valley Police”

Any information can be reported directly to the police or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

