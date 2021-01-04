EU Commission Negotiating With BioNTech & Pfizer To Buy More Vaccines

THE EU Commission is negotiating with the Mainz-based manufacturer BioNTech and its US partner Pfizer about the possibility of buying more coronavirus vaccines.

The commission is examining whether they can to get more doses beyond the contractually agreed 300 million vaccine doses, says a spokesman for the Brussels authority, with rumours of the commission seeking an extra 100 million doses.

“The Commission is checking whether there is a way to add additional doses to those for which we already have a deal,” the spokesman said.

The German Ministry of Health is studying delaying the administration of the second dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine beyond the maximum 42 days that are now contemplated to immunise more people and maximise the stock of vials.

German authorities are seeking the opinion of an independent vaccination commission after the UK has also considered a similar measure.

