Daughter Pleads with People to Follow COVID Restrictions After Mum Dies

DAUGHTER pleads with people to follow COVID-19 restrictions after Mum dies in next hospital bed.

Anabel Sharma aged 49, from Whitwick, Leicestershire saw her entire family catch COVID-19, after her son Isaac went back to school in September. He came home with the virus and rapidly the rest of the family became ill. Mum Maria, husband Bharat and Anabel’s two sons Noah aged 10 and Jacob aged 22, were all showing symptoms within days.

Both Anabel and mum Maria became so ill that they were admitted to the Leicester Royal Infirmary and needed oxygen. Maria Rico aged 76 died tragically in the hospital bed next to her daughter.

According to the Mirror, Anabel said, “Don’t let this be you. The speed Covid ravaged through our family was frightening. Anyone can get it and it’s roulette whether you will survive.

“If anyone is thinking about breaking the rules, I’d urge them to put themselves in my shoes and think about what it might be like to watch your mum die, or be told that you might not live.

“We were so careful as mum lived with us. We had food delivered and I only ever did the school run. I never thought Covid would hit us – but it did.”

The UK government are trying to keep ahead of COVID-19 and the new variant that is rapidly spreading.

