Covid Vaccine Recipients Warned To Avoid Alcohol

EXPERTS have warned that Covid vaccine recipients should avoid alcohol

Emergency medicine expert, Dr Ronx Ikharia, conducted an in-depth study showing that drinking just three glasses of prosecco reduces the levels of white blood cells up by up to 50 per cent, which can in turn lower the effectiveness of the body’s immune system.

According to Immunologist Professor Sheena Cruickshank from the University of Manchester:

‘’You need to have your immune system working tip-top to have a good response to the vaccine, so if you’re drinking the night before, or shortly afterwards, that’s not going to help.”

The UK began rolling out the first doses of the home-grown Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine on Monday, January 4, with dialysis patient Brian Pinker, 82, the first person to receive the jab.

Representatives of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine have said that there is no warning about alcohol consumption given to recipients of their jab.

Dr Ronx Ikharia’s study will be shown in a documentary, The Truth About… Boosting Your Immune System, which airs on the BBC on Wednesday, January 6.

