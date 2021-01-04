Civil War projectile found in attic

A MAN from Ferrol, Galicia, discovered recently that he had been sleeping with a bomb over his head for years.

According to La Voz de Galicia, the man lives in the area of A Magdalena in a building with four floors and an attic which was previously owned by his grandmother. He inherited two floors with his two brothers and their cousins another two floors, which they decided to sell.

A couple from Madrid bought the area and asked him to remove items from the attic. He told La Voz de Galicia that he saw an item in a corner, poked it with a broom, and found an old mortar projectile from the civil war measuring more than half a metre.

He immediately called his father, who knew nothing about it and together, at around 11pm, they called the Emergency Services. The National Police arrived and at dawn, the bomb squad from A Coruña joined them. They spent about an hour in the attic then asked for ID and took the projectile away.

It turned out that it had no fuse, so it could not have exploded, but in case of a fire, the gunpowder inside could have posed a serious hazard. The bomb squad said they had never seen anything in such good condition.

The attic was added to the building in the 1960s, and the family is still puzzled about how the projectile got there. They hope that experts will be able tell them more about its origin.

