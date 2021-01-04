FORMER Children Of Bodom’s frontman Alexi Laiho dies aged 41 after it was confirmed that he tragically passed away last week.

The musician died in his home in Helsinki, Finland having ​“suffered from long-term health issues during his last years” according to a press release.

“We are crushed by the sudden passing of our dear friend and band member,” say Alexi’s Bodom After Midnight bandmates, Daniel Freyberg, Mitja Toivonen and Waltteri Väyrynen. ​“Words cannot describe this shock and the profound sadness that we feel.”

Statement from Bodom After Midnight: It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we have to announce the passing of Alexi Laiho. We are absolutely devastated and heartbroken for the sudden loss of our dear friend and band member.

Daniel, Mitja & Waltteri pic.twitter.com/AohWJpfnFg — Napalm Records (@NapalmRecords) January 4, 2021

His sister adds: ​“We are all absolutely shocked and devastated. We ask for privacy and understanding during these hard times. My little brother’s funeral will take place privately.”