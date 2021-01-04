Cheltenham Festival To Be Held ‘behind closed doors’

CHELTENHAM Festival is expected to be held ‘behind closed doors’ this March

An official announcement is expected in the coming days about the arrangement for the Cheltenham Festival, which is usually a sell-out four days, but racing bosses say it is increasingly unlikely that this March’s event will look anything like previous years. Cheltenham was one of the last big sporting events allowed before national lockdown in 2019, with all other races held behind closed doors or with much smaller crowds.

Cheltenham Director Ian Renton told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “We’ve now come to accept that it’s going to be a very, very different Festival.

“We’ve been pretty realistic with our expectations over the last few months but as we get closer to the Festival those small bits of hope are fast disappearing.

“We will soon have to be wholly realistic and accept that at the very best very small numbers will be present.

“At the very least I would hope that we can have owners present and hopefully getting back to the days of December where we had a crowd totalling 2000 people on each of those days. That is the sort of expectation we’re currently looking at.”

