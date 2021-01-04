Charity in Mallorca donates €12,000 to children with cancer

THE Cala Nova Cancer charity has recently donated €12,000 to Asbanob who were desperate for money and much of this has been raised by generous donors, a Christmas raffle and sales from the charity shop situated at Avenida Joan Miro 354 San Agustin 07015 Palma.

Opened in November 2011, the shop has raised almost €400,000 to help people with cancer in the Balearics is now open from 10am to 6pm (10am to 2pm Saturday) but is in need of more volunteers as without them, it may have to close some afternoons.

Once shop expenses are paid, the entire remaining balance is donated to a number of local charities comprising;

AECC (Spanish Association of Cancer Care)

ASPANOB (Association for Children with Cancer and their Parents)

THE CANCER SUPPORT GROUP (for international residents on Mallorca)

DIME (Palliative Care Association) that helps in Son Espases, Clinica Juan March and the General Hospital of Palma.

The charity helped in the renovation of the two rooms for palliative care patients, repainting them, providing them with new interior and exterior furniture, putting a special awning to protect the General Hospital’s palliative care terrace from the sun.

Anyone who wishes to help should visit www.calanovacancer.com, the charities Facebook page or call 971 708 665.

