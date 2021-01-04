Catalonia will give €2,500 to SME’s forced to close under tough new restrictions

The Government of Catalonia will give €2,500 to those businesses forced to close between January 7 and 17 under tough new restrictions.

THE new measures were announced by the Generalitat today to try to stop the evolution of the pandemic.

Sources from the Business department told Efe that the emergency aid is part of a specific aid line endowed with €10 million to support businesses hardest-hit during the pandemic.

For 10 days from Monday, January 7, movement between municipalities will be prohibited from Thursday and only shops under 400 metres square will be allowed to open – all shopping centres will be closed and non-essential trade can only be carried out Monday to Friday.

Schools will open on January 11 as planned, but all extra-curricular activities will be prohibited. Sports can go ahead once they are practiced outdoors.

The move comes as the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen in Catalonia, with 1,319 new infections and 32 deaths registered in the last 24 hours.

