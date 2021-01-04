CATALONIA implements tough new Covid restrictions after a surge in infections over the Christmas period

The Catalan Government announced on Monday, January 4, strict new measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the region. The new rules will come into effect on Thursday, January 7 and last for an initial ten days.

Movement between municipalities will be prohibited from Thursday and only shops under 400 metres square will be allowed to open – all shopping centres will be closed and non-essential trade can only be carried out Monday to Friday.

Schools will open on January 11 as planned, but all extra-curricular activities will be prohibited. Sports can go ahead once they are practiced outdoors.

The government decision comes as the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen in Catalonia, with 1,319 new infections and 32 deaths registered in the last 24 hours alone.

