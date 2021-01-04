CAIRNGORM MOUNTAIN Chaos As Skiiers Flout Tier 4 Covid Rules, blocking access roads



Skiing and sledding enthusiasts flocked to the Cairngorm Mountain on Saturday, January 2, looking to enjoy the freshly-fallen heavy snow conditions, with vehicles reportedly blocking all the access roads, despite the popular Scottish ski resort being in Tier 4 and clearly under lockdown since Boxing Day.

Bill Lobban, a local councillor commented, “The question you have to ask is where do all these people come from? I don’t know the individuals but I would very much doubt that they are all local”.

People seemingly were not put off by having to pass the locked barriers on the access road, and hike on foot for two miles up into the mountain, to enjoy the snow, with operators on the resort saying it’s highly likely a large number came from Tier 3 and 4 areas in England, clearly breaking the coronavirus travel rules in the process.

Duncan Ferguson, a resident of Glenmore said, “It was carnage. I can understand that people want to get out, but why come here all the time? I had someone knock on my door asking where the sledding field was. Anyone local knows where the Hayfield is. We have a foot of snow here so I understand the lure, but people are being selfish”.

