Britain’s First Steps Away From The EU Could See Contactless Card limit Raised to £100.

If the proposed raising of the limit goes ahead then the move would signify a step away from the European Commission’s rules. Scientists also say it could help to reduce the spread of Covid-19 by eliminating the need to touch surfaces. Financial experts say the limit on contactless payments could be more than doubled from £45 to £100 as Britain steps away from ‘restrictive’ EU rules.

The idea was originally suggested to the Treasury by UK Finance, a City lobby group, who said the move would also help reduce contact during the coronavirus pandemic amid a new record high in infections.

It comes after the limit was raised from £30 in March last year after the UK reached its first peak. When “tap and go” contactless cards were first introduced in 2007, they had a limit of £10. This was gradually increased to £15 in 2010, £20 in 2012 and £30 in 2015. Last year, the European Commission agreed to increase it to £45 or €50 to reduce cash transactions during the crisis.

